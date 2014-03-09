Police: Husband confessed to killing woman found dead in car

Police in Marshville have arrested the husband of a woman who was found dead inside of a car in Marshville.

Officials said two people found the car around 3 a.m. Sunday, March 9, on South White Street and called 911.

Officers arrived to find a white Chrysler sedan stopped against the curb. They said 34-year-old Alicia Sigh was dead in the driver's seat.

Officials said Sligh died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Marshville Police Chief Carl Webber said Thursday investigators went to talk to Reginald Leon Allen, who was staying at his mother's house, and at some point in the conversation Allen confessed.

Chief Webber said Allen took detectives to the area where the gun used to kill his wife was hidden - in the woods about three blocks from where Sligh was found in the car.

Police had to do an extensive search to find the gun.

Investigators arrested and charged Allen with first degree murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sligh was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She was working and going to school but early Sunday morning she was found her dead in a car in Marshville.

"We just need to know who did it" says her niece, Chavis Brewton. "Right now everybody's heart is broken. Nobody knows what to say, to do, nothing but to comfort one another."

Investigators said Sigh had just moved to Marshville from Massachusetts last week.

Detectives were trying to figure out where Sligh was going when she died, re-tracing her steps to see where she was.

Desure Louallen, Sligh's niece, said, "I seen her Saturday and she dropped me off at 10 o'clock but I was with her from five to ten."

Louallen says she, her aunt, and the little girls were together doing "girl stuff."

She says they went to Subway, went back to Sligh's house - where she helped Sligh with her college homework.

According to Louallen, they then went to Wendy's and back home.

She says Sligh's husband was cooking and asked them to go back out to get 'greens'. They went to store then went back home.

"She asked me to spend the night. I told her I couldn't because I had to go to Church" and now Louallen says she filled with guilt. "Cause she wanted to stay."

Louallen says Sligh drove her home - then returned to her house.

"She's not the type of person to be up at 2 in the morning" Louallen says of her aunt. "She doesn't go out at that time at night. She's usually home asleep by that time."

Relatives say the way she died is a far cry from how she lived.

"Happy, fun, loving, caring" says Brewton - her other niece. "She was a mother figure. Somebody you can look up to."

The family said they've planned funeral arrangements in Pickens, South Carolina, for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church. They are also working on setting up a fund for donations. They said they just found out Sligh did not work full-time long enough for insurance to kick in.

Reginald Allen is being held in the Union County Jail with no bond. He is due in court on April 22.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Union County crime-stoppers at 704-283-5600 .

