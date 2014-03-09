CMPD investigating shooting, one taken to hospital - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD investigating shooting, one taken to hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they are investigating a shooting in west Charlotte. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Marlowe Avenue near Wilkinson Boulevard around 4:00 Sunday morning.

Medic confirms one patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

 

