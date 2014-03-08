Update: 2 taken to hospital after small plane crash at Rowan Co. Airport

Like us on Facebook

Officials on scene confirm two people were taken to hospital after a small plane crash at the Rowan County Airport.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the far end of the runway, north of Red Acres Road.

Officials say the two people are expected to be okay.

Rowan County EMS Director Frank Thomason said the pair were in the process of landing when they veered off the runway and into the grass, causing the plan to crash.



The people involved in the crash were taken to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

The two were identified as instructor Randy Fleming and student Vibra Chanera. The plane is registered to Richard Franklin.



The plane is a '71 Piper 140.

The Locke Fire Department, as well as firefighters from Salisbury, police and sheriff's deputies, Rowan County EMS, and the Rowan Rescue Squad were observed at the site.



