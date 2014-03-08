Police: 1 person fatally shot on Julia Avenue

Like us on Facebook

Police say one person died at the 2200 block of Julia Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived to assist MEDIC responding to an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

MEDIC pronounced Dexter Lattimore, 30, dead on the scene, officers say.

Police say Lattimore's family have been notified of his death.

Detectives say they are looking for witnesses to the incident and the investigation is in it's early stages.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

