Ashley tries world's hottest burrito

What do you get when you cross a burrito, meteorologist Ashley Batey, and a South Carolina pepper now recognized as the world's hottest?

Well, you have to watch to see what happens.

The menu at Salsarita's now includes a partnership between their famous burritos and the Guiness World Record holder for hottest pepper from the Pucker Butt Pepper Company in Ft. Mill, SC.

Ashley gave it a try on WBTV News Sunday Morning. The recipe follows:

The World's Hottest Burrito

Courtesy: Salsarita's Fresh Cantina

Ingredients:

(1) 12" Flour Tortilla

6oz Mexican Rice

4oz Black Beans

5oz Grilled Chicken

1 Teaspoon of Carolina Reaper Pepper Mash or your favorite chopped hot peppers

2oz Pueblo Corn Salsa

2oz Diced Tomatoes

2oz Diced Red Onions

2oz Chopped Cilantro

Prep Procedures:

Heat the tortilla. Place the Mexican Rice, Black Beans, and the Grilled Chicken in the center of the tortilla. Place the Carolina Reaper Pepper Mash or your favorite chopped hot peppers evenly along the length of the burrito. Top the pepper mash with the Pueblo Corn Salsa. Place the diced tomatoes, diced red onions, and the chopped cilantro on the burrito. Roll the burrito. Enjoy immediately!

