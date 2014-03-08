BBQ fundraiser today in Kannapolis - | WBTV Charlotte

BBQ fundraiser today in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) -

The shoulders are cooking on Saturday in Kannapolis, and it's not just good taste, it's also for a good cause.

The BBQ is being sold as a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 16 at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 West C Street in Kannapolis.

The BBQ will be on sale throughout the day until there is no more.

