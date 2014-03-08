Tiger World: Two Bears Released into New Habitat - | WBTV Charlotte

Tiger World: Two Bears Released into New Habitat

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) -

For several years, Lea Jaunakais has wanted the Syrian brown bears she cares for at Tiger World to have a new home.

This morning, that dream became a reality.

Sponsors and volunteers helped to build the new habitat on the Tiger World grounds in Rockwell, NC and WBTV was there as Brutus and Cleo moved in.

 
