Recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Early detection is the best medicine. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr. Kiran Jagarlamudi with Rowan Diagnostic Clinic shared important information on screening for the disease.

Dr. Jagarlamudi says screening typically starts at the age of 50, and the patient should be screened again every ten years. He also explains what the screening process involves.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.