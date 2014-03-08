One person shot on road in Charlotte, police say - | WBTV Charlotte

One person shot on road in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating what led up to a shooting on North Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue. Police say the shooting happened in the middle of the road, and they believe a car was involved.

A section of North Sharon Amity Road was blocked off while police processed the scene.

Medic confirms that one person was been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

