Happy Birthday China Grove!

Several very special commemorations are coming up over the next few days for the Rowan County town of China Grove.



The Town of China Grove will celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 11, and the China Grove Fire Department will celebrate its 90th anniversary at this time.



Also, the Historical Society of South Rowan will celebrate its 25th anniversary on March 11, 2014.



Town leaders are planning an afternoon of activities to celebrate on Saturday, March 8th.

Festivities will start at 2:30 pm at the Town Hall with a program that will include the mayor receiving a 125th year proclamation.



Activities will continue at 3:15 pm with a short ceremony inside the China Grove Roller Mill. From 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm visitors can enjoy a ride through town in a wagon pulled by horses from Lazy 5 Ranch.

Tours of the Roller Mill will be conducted and musical entertainment will be provided. A wiener roast will conclude the activities.



The event is free, but donations will be appreciated. The activities are sponsored by the Town of China Grove, the China Grove Board of Trade and the Historical Society of South Rowan.







