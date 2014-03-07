Detectives asking for public's help in solving drug store break-in

Like us on Facebook

Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help into a Jan. 31 break-in and theft at TAS Drugs in western Lincoln County.

The drug store is located on the 4400 block of West NC 27 Highway, according to the news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at 2:27 a.m. and arrived to find the rear door to the business open.

The door had been completely torn off the hinges.

No one was around the business and officers did not find anyone when they checked inside.

Officers searched area nearby but also did not locate anyone.

The inside of the store did not appear ransacked but when the store manager arrived he discovered that a number of controlled drugs had been stolen.

An inventory shows that more than $1,000 worth of Hydrocodone was taken in the break-in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

