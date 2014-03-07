Passenger train service disrupted by weather

Severe weather has disrupted passenger train service in North Carolina.

The Department of Transportation says trees have fallen across tracks on several routes causing delays and cancellations of the Piedmont and Carolinian trains.

NCDOT says crews from Norfolk Southern were working Friday morning to clear the downed trees.

Here is the schedule for passenger trains as of 11:15 a.m.:

• The northbound Carolinian (#80) train departed Charlotte at 7 a.m. and is currently stuck behind the northbound Amtrak Crescent (#20) train, which is stopped in High Point due to fallen trees. These trains will be delayed.

• The southbound Piedmont #73 train left Raleigh at 6:45 a.m., but had to return to Raleigh and has been canceled.

• The northbound Piedmont #74 scheduled to depart Charlotte at noon is canceled.

• The Rail Division is trying to accommodate passengers traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte by running a longer mid-day southbound Piedmont #75 train departing Raleigh at 11:45 a.m. However, this train may be canceled or delayed if the tracks are not cleared.

• 11:45 Southbound Piedmont #75 from Raleigh is canceled.

• 5:15 p.m. Piedmont departing Charlotte is canceled.

• The southbound Carolinian #79 is scheduled to arrive in Raleigh at 4:50 p.m. today, but could be delayed depending on weather conditions north of Raleigh.

Check ncbytrain.org for updates.