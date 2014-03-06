Lake Norman beats Ardrey Kell on buzzer beater

The 4A Men's Western Regional Semifinal between Ardrey Kell and Lake Norman was a dandy.

Late in this one, Ardrey Kell would take a 1 point lead on the Wildcats on a Seth Davis three pointer. Knights led 43-42 with 1:11 to play.

With 7.3 seconds to play, Kishawn Prichett would come up with the play of the game as he drained a 3 at the buzzer to win it. Prichett finished with a game high 21 points as the Wildcats won 45-43 to advance to the 4A Western Regional Finals.

Ardrey Kell would have only one player in double figures in Devin Cooper who finished with 17.

Lake Norman will take on the winner of the Greensboro Page vs West Charlotte game in the finals on Sunday at 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.