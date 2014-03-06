Newport cigarette robber

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the fourth time in the past six months, police have surveillance of a young gunman who carries a black knapsack and robs convenience stores, stealing cash and one particular brand of cigarette.

They haven't caught him yet. Maybe you can help.

"I think he is dangerous."

CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson says the young man is someone police really want to catch. For six months, we've been telling you about what appears to be the same robber doing similar things.

"Anytime you come in there and point a weapon at a person, anything can happen."

At the Royal Express Mart on Albemarle, he wore a blue cap and white T-shirt. He milled around for five minutes. Then, he did something very unexpected. He paid for his snacks.

"When he paid for the items, he acted like he was going to walk out to leave, he stopped, turned around and robbed the place," said the detective.

But this gunman's night was far from over.

"He robbed this store, he walked or drove or ran four blocks from here, down Central Avenue. 20 minutes later, he committed another robbery."

"In both cases, he brought his own bag for them to put the money in, and then he took Newport cigarettes."

We have seen that same M-O, the stealing of Newport cigarettes before.

"It's possible he's been involved in other criminal activity-- we need to get this guy stopped."

He is about 19-years old, 5'9" with a thin build and short hair, armed with a black handgun, and carrying a black draw string backpack.

If you can help and would like to earn a reward, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

