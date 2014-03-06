Deputies breakup illegal gambling house

On Wednesday the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office-Special Operations Division (SIU) executed a search warrant at 160 Hader Street, Salisbury, North Carolina, an illegal gambling business.



The raid was the result of citizen complaints about on going gambling at the house Investigators seized numerous ticket and ticket boards, as well as $593 in United States currency. The operator or the business, Laurence Joseph Beauchamp, IV, 40, of 1160 Red Line Road, China Grove, was arrested.



Beauchamp was charged by way of citation with operating a game of chance and possession of numbers tickets.



Beauchamp was previously arrested on May 10, 2010, after deputies executed a search warrant at 165 Hader Street, directly across from the current location. During the time of that search, deputies seized over $5,000 in cash, numerous ticket and ticket boards.



Beauchamp pled guilty in that case to operating a lottery.