Kings Mountain kids celebrate Dr. Seuss

This week marks what would have been the 110th birthday of the legendary children's book writer Dr. Seuss.

Schools all across the country celebrate the week with "Read Across America" which honors Dr. Seuss.

East Elementary School in Kings Mountain is taking part too with daily celebrations themed around Seuss books. They invited me to come read to Mrs. Cabaniss's and Mrs. Frank's 1st grade class.

Take a look at the video to see how much fun a little Green Eggs and Ham can be in real life.