Firefighters Memorial service rescheduled due to potential bad weather

The annual Firefighters memorial Service scheduled for Friday morning has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

The service is usually held on March 7 to mark the date on which Salisbury firefighters Justin Monroe and Vic Isler were killed while fighting the fire at Salisbury Millworks.

The service is now schedule for Friday, March 14, at 8:30 am at the memorial site in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

