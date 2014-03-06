End of the brine? Chance of wintry mix Thursday night

You may notice that local roads and streets have that tell tale sheen and striped looked today. Early Thursday morning crews were busy putting brine down in anticipation of winter weather.

Thickening clouds today, but it will remain rain free for most of us until late in the day. It will remain cold today, afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the low to mid 40s (turns colder after the rain kicks in).



Rain continues tonight, heavy at times, but there is some good news is: it looks like it will be just plain, cold rain in Charlotte and all points south with very little threat of ice or snow.



That won't be the case from Lake Norman on northward. The air there - through the mountains, foothills and northern Piedmont - will be cold enough for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. As such, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for that area from 6pm tonight through Noon Friday.



The storm will only slowly pull out of the region Friday, and so lingering rain and clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 30s to about 40, way below normal for the second day in a row.



Beyond, the weekend looks wonderful with sunshine returning and highs surging into the mid and upper 60s and near 70 degree temperatures are likely early next week.



