Home destroyed, one rescued from fire on Highway 801 in Rowan Co.

A home on Highway 801 was destroyed by fire early on Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy smoke and flames, according to a neighbor.

Fire crews managed to rescue one person who had been inside. That person was treated for smoke inhalation, but the condition is not known at this time.

The first call to firefighters came just after 12:30 am.

The home, located at 780 NC 801 appeared to be a total loss. The roof had caved in and there was heavy damage throughout the house.