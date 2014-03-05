A "style" guide for the Internet

The Internet has brought with it some new terms.

Like LOL or IMHO. How do you write those words properly when sometimes you see them in mixed case, and other examples show them in all capital letters?

Who manages what's proper and what's not? Now there is a guide.

BuzzGuide is helping Internet newbies and experts with a guide to Internet lexicon.

For example, you don't "unfriend" but "de-friend," according to the guide. And you send Email, not e-mail.

This BuzzGuide style guide will help you with words, phrases, and even punctuation in the digital world. They base the guide off of Merriam Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, 11th Edition as a start so their guide should not feel too far off from what users are accustomed to.

To check out the Buzzfeed guide, click here.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.