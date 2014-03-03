The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey: Which one is better?

Some new Toyota near Charlotte are known around the world. The Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry are both popular and stylish options – especially since they got an updated and refreshed look for 2014! Some vehicles are popular for other reasons: like the 2014 Toyota Sienna. This minivan is the perfect choice for any driver who wants access to plenty of space and style, and also the latest hi-tech features!



When it comes to providing lots of room for passengers to stretch their legs, we know that more than this new Toyota is available for drivers to choose from. The Honda Odyssey has also been a praised and popular choice. So how can a driver figure out which one is right for them? It all comes down to the details!



Take a close look at the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey!

Both of these vehicles have a lot to offer. However, it's hard to beat the amazing history that the 2014 Toyota Sienna in N Charlotte comes with!



NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating



Best Bet by Cars.com



2014 KBB.com Best Resale Value Award



2013 Best Overall Value of the Year Award by IntelliChoice





As if an incredible reputation and fantastic dependability wasn't enough, this new Toyota in N Charlotte has even more to offer!



Price



You can easily take care of your budget and get the 2014 Toyota Sienna in N Charlotte; it has the low starting MSRP of $26,920! You'll have to pay a little bit extra if you want the Honda, though. The Honda Odyssey is almost $2,000 more expensive with the starting MSRP of $28,825!



Space



If you're thinking of taking home a minivan, then chances are space is pretty important to you. Make sure you pick out the option that offers the room you're looking for!



This Toyota minivan has about an inch more space than the Honda Odyssey when it comes to headroom and shoulder room. That may not seem like a lot, but it will be during a long road trip!



You also won't have to worry about storing cargo and luggage in this new Toyota minivan. The Honda minivan only offers 148.5 cubic feet of room when both rows are folded down, but the Toyota has 150 cubic feet of volume!

Safety



If you're spending a lot of time on the road and have a lot of passengers with you, it's understandable how safety would be a top priority. Both of these minivans come with many safety features, but the N Charlotte Toyota Sienna has some special options you won't find in the Honda Odyssey!



Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert



All-wheel drive



Star Safety System



Safety Connect

Enjoy this new Toyota in NC today!

Think this roomy Toyota is the right choice for you? There's only one way to find out for sure – come visit us to take it out for a test-drive! We're found off of I-77 at 13429 Statesville Rd, and are open until 10:00 pm every single day. We can't wait to see you!



Google



Return Home

