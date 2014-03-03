Reduce your monthly payment with new Toyota specials in N Charlotte

The Payment Reduction Event is going on right now at our Toyota dealership and you're not going to want to miss it! We're offering some incredible new Toyota and used car specials in N Charlotte for some great savings. With these amazing deals, you can drive home in the vehicle you want at the right price. You can even end up paying less each month for your new Toyota in N Charlotte than for the old car you're driving now! Visit us today and find out how we can help you lower your monthly car payment.
If you need a new ride now, but don't have a lot of money to put upfront, check out our new Toyota specials in N Charlotte. Not only are we offering extremely affordable prices on our new Toyota, we're offering little money down on certain models! With this offer, you don't have to worry about draining your bank account for a down payment! Here are just a few of the deals we're offering:
If you're looking for a new ride on a budget, we have you covered! We're offering some great used car specials you can't pass up! With these deals, you can finally afford to get that used car you've been dreaming of! To make buying a used car even more affordable, we have more than 100 options available for less than $10,000. These pre-owned vehicle specials include:
You don't want to miss these unbelievable deals! Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte today to take advantage of this new Toyota sales event. We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. For more information, give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797. We'll see you soon!
*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through March 31, 2014.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.