You don't need special gadgets to improve the fuel efficiency in your new Toyota!

Have you ever wondered how you can make the most of your car's fuel economy? If so, you're probably not the only one! In fact, some companies have tried to come up with ways to help a vehicle get better fuel efficiency – even if it's not a new Toyota hybrid!



One new idea that's been floating around the auto industry is a device a driver could plug into the cigarette lighter or 12V auxiliary power outlet in their vehicle. This invention would supposedly help lighten the load on their car's electrical system, which would in turn help them get better gas mileage! Unfortunately, most of these gadgets that have been tested don't deliver a significant improvement to the car's fuel economy. In some cases, no change at all was noticed! However, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you want to help your new Toyota in N Charlotte last a little bit longer on the road before needing to re-fuel!



Make the most of these Toyota of N Charlotte fuel-efficiency tips!

We know that most N Charlotte Toyota drivers want to make the most of every trip – and that includes not having to stop every few miles to get more gasoline! Getting better fuel efficiency doesn't require a lot of tricks, or any special gadgets. With a few simple tips, drivers can easily start enjoying even better fuel economy in their new Toyota near Charlotte!



Go easy on the brakes



If you find yourself in stop-and-go traffic quite a bit, then you could save some gas by trying not to hit the brakes as often. Instead of using gas up until you need to stop, try letting off the gas pedal and safely coasting until you need to start slowing down. It's a small change of habit, but not pressing the gas and brake pedals repeatedly when you're driving in traffic or the city can add up to you saving some gas – and money!



Practice safe driving



Most drivers don't climb behind the wheel of their new Toyota in N Charlotte hoping to get in an accident or planning to drive recklessly! Practicing safe driving habits can do more than help you arrive at your destination without getting into a collision, though; it can also help out your car's fuel economy! Avoiding busy times of the day, knowing alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic, and driving safely so you don't have to suddenly brake or speed up all work together to help you save money at the gas station.



Stay on top of auto service



When's the last time your new Toyota received some routine auto service near Charlotte? Scheduling the time to get an oil change and have the tires checked may not be your favorite thing to do, but it will save you time and money in the long run! Keeping up with routine maintenance could not only help you avoid costly repairs in the future, but it can also make sure all your car's parts are running correctly and don't need to be adjusted, and even save you money right now! After all, incorrect tire pressure can lead to poor fuel efficiency, so getting it fixed right away can help make sure you're not spending more money than you need to at the gas station.



Help your new Toyota in N Charlotte be more fuel efficient!

Have any questions about making the most of your car's fuel economy, or want to get some over-due auto service taken care of?



