1 dead after motorcycle wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC says

One person has died after a motorcycle wreck along Huntersville-Concord Road Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say 40-year-old Kenneth Lavern Owens, Jr. was riding a motorcycle when another driver in an SUV turned in front of him. Police say Owens tried to brake and laid the motorcycle down on its right side, but he slid along the pavement and struck the passenger side of the SUV.

Owens was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

73-year-old William Holtzclaw was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield the Right of Way, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The Huntersville Fire Department says the road was closed for several hours after the wreck.

