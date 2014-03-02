Busted: string of cigarette thefts snuffed out by Granite Quarry-Faith Police

Three people have been charged and one more is on the loose following an investigation into a number of cases involving stolen cigarettes.



On February 24 at approximately 4am, Officer Milette from the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority was dispatched to The Dollar General Store located at 101 Granite Street in reference to an alarm activation.



WHen the officer arrived it was discovered that a front window was broken, a display case was damaged, and cigarettes were stolen.



Granite Quarry-Faith JPA Investigator Todd Taylor was dispatched to the scene for investigation purposes. As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that similar incidents had occurred throughout the county.



Through the combined efforts of Bradshaw's Bonding, the East Spencer Police Department, the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority, local Probation Officers, the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, and the Salisbury Police Department, several suspects were identified and warrants issued.



Kendra Torrence of E. Spencer, Diamonte Crawford of Salisbury, and Jacquavius Whisonant of Salisbury were all charged. Dmari Bryant is being sought by police.



The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information concerning this case or the location of Dmari Bryant, to please call 911 or Investigator Taylor at 704-279-2952.