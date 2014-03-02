Livingstone brings CIAA title to Salisbury

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

SALISBURY - For the first time in school history, Livingstone College has won the men's CIAA basketball championship, taking the title game Saturday night at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte.



The Blue Bears led all the way and survived a furious charge by Winston-Salem State late in the game to take the win by a comfortable margin of 83-68.

Mark Thomas poured in 23 points to lead LC. Thomas tallied a total of 79 points in the three tournament games and was named MVP.

Livingstone is now at 21-7 on the season and will head to post season play.

