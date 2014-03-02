Hotel alcohol license revoked after two shot during party following CIAA

Police in Charlotte are investigating after two people were shot at an uptown hotel during a post-CIAA partying featuring three well known rappers.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Sheraton Hotel on the 500-block of South McDowell Street around 1:59 a.m. Sunday morning to the report of a shooting.

WBTV has learned that the shooting took place at a party catering to CIAA fans featuring several big names in the music industry, including Diddy, Future and Fabolous.

The party, which was hosted by AG Entertainment out of Atlanta, was slated to end at 3 a.m. according to event postings found online.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say an altercation in the main ballroom at the Sheraton quickly escalated, resulting in two people being shot, both in the leg.

One of the victims was a 33-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, the other was a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas.

WBTV has learned that one was taken to the hospital, but the other was treated and released from the scene.

Several people were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries they sustained when they tried to quickly leave the hotel.

A source with the Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) told WBTV Monday that the Sheraton Hotel's alcohol license had been "revoked indefinitely" because of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 .

WBTV reached out to AG Entertainment for a comment, but has not received a response.

CIAA Tournament Commissioner Jacqie Carpenter would not talk about the incident because it was not a CIAA-sanctioned event.

City officials say 12 adults were arrested in the city's center during the tournament between Thursday and early Sunday.

