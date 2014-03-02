Police arrest drunk driver responsible for accident - | WBTV Charlotte

Police arrest drunk driver responsible for accident

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested one person for causing an accident while driving drunk.

CMPD says the driver crossed the center line at the Plaza and Sweetbriar Road and hit a van head-on.

So far, there is no word if anyone sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

 

