Vehicle overturns, catches fire; two people ejected

Police were called to the scene of a single car accident just before 2:00 am Sunday morning in Huntersville. Upon arrival at McCoy Road, they saw the vehicle had overturned and caught fire.

The Huntersville Fire Department confirms two people were ejected from the car. One person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The other was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

