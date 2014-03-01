Woods fire breaks out on Oxford Drive in Mooresville

Like us on Facebook

A woods fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. behind 124 Oxford Drive in Mooresville on Saturday.

When firefighters responded, 1 acre of a wooded lot was on fire, officials say.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to nearby residential properties according to Mooresville Fire & Rescue.



Additional back up was brought in from Mount Mourne and Shepards Fire Department because of the wooded terrain, officials say.

Fire crews had to carry water into the fire in water packs to assist with extinguishing the fire.

It took about an hour and 20 firefighters to control the fire, firefighters say.

The fire was contained to a size of three acres.

Mooresville's Deputy Fire Chief says the area may smolder for the next couple of days and residents may notice smoke in the area.

