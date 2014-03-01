Community members gather for Run-Jen-Run 5k on Saturday

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Jen Pagani (on the right)

More than fifteen hundred people showed up at Symphony Park in South Park for the 2nd annual Run-Jen-Run 5k.

The 5k is in honor of Jen Pagani who died about a month ago.

The proceeds from the 5k went to the GoJenGo Foundation which helps in the fight against breast cancer.

WBTV's own Molly Grantham emcee 'd the run.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.