Sheriff: 2 people found dead in Watauga Co.

Deputies say they found a man and woman unresponsive just after 2:30 p.m. on 447 Wildwood Drive in the Deep Gap area of Watauga County.

According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, the man and woman were in their mid 50's to early 60's and first responders pronounced them dead on the scene.

Hagaman says a criminal investigation began and a BOLO was given out for a white vehicle that normally would be at the home but wasn't at the time.

Investigators canceled the BOLO after it was located at local repair shop. Deputies say the car was taken to the shop three days before the investigation for repairs.

Hagaman says as result of the on-scene investigation, deputies are not looking for suspects or people of interest regarding the couple's death.

Carbon Monoxide is not believed to be a factor because there were no indications of CO according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.



