Community invited to CPCC career fair on thursday

Owen Sutkowski, the Director of Transfer and Career Services at Central Piedmont Community College, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to promote the 26th annual CPCC Career Fair.

This annual free event for students and the community will be held Thursday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Grady Cole Center. More than 1,600 job seekers attended last year's event!

This year, the school is expecting more than 90 employers to participate - last year, all of the employers were actively hiring.

CPCC students (with their CPCC student ID) and military veterans (with their DD-214) can avoid the lines and enter at the VIP Entrance.

Website link: <https://www.cpcc.edu/career/fair>