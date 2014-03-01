The Empower Me Tour: Fonzworth Bentley

Fonzworth Bentley stopped by the WBTV studios Saturday morning to talk about The Empower Me Tour, which stops in Charlotte on March 1st.



The Empower Me Tour will feature Bentley, host of BET's "Lift Every Voice" program, and graduate of Morehouse College, as a Tour co-host.

WBTV's afternoon traffic reporter, Tonya Rivens, will co-host with Bentley. Rivens is also host of "Sunday Morning Inspirations with Tonya Rivens" (WPEG-FM).

"UNCF Empower Me Tour was created in partnership with Wells Fargo to prepare students to go to and through college and inspire them to take control of their future by using education as the foundation for achieving their goals and dreams."

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.