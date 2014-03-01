Man "mugs" in his mug shot

Like us on Facebook

A Rowan County apparently wanted to make a statement when he was photographed before being booked into the jail on Saturday morning.

James Robert Bryson, 29, was charged with misuse of the 911 system and jailed just after 4:00 am.

In his mug shot, Bryson defiantly sticks out his tongue at the camera.

Bryson was jailed under $1000 bond.

Bryson's criminal history includes drug charges, communicating threats, burglary, and traffic charges.

