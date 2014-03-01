Wreck sends three people to hospital, CMPD investigating

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the cause of an overnight accident involving at least two vehicles.

The accident happened at about 1:30 am Saturday morning at the intersection of Norris Avenue and North Graham Street.

WBTV crews on the scene noted extensive front end damage to two vehicles.

Medic confirmed that three people were rushed to the hospital from the scene, but we do not know the extent of their injuries.

