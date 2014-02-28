Teen boy arrested for posting nude pic of underage girl on Instagram

A Rowan County high school student has been arrested after he created an Instagram account and posted a nude photo of a 15-year-old girl, investigators say.

Seventeen-year-old Juan Bautista was arrested Friday at West Rowan High School and charged with cyber bullying.

Deputies said they received a report on Wednesday of a possible case involving a 15-year-old girl who had a nude photograph of her posted to an Instagram account.

According to investigators, Bautista created the account on Monday and posted a picture of the minor in "full nudity."

Investigators say the photo had originally been sent to young girl's boyfriend in confidence, but was leaked to Bautista, who then made it available on Instagram.

Detectives then backtracked the path of the photo, which came back to Bautista.

During the investigation, officials said, Bautista was "open and honest about his actions and accepts responsibility."

Bautista was arrested at the high school and given a written promise to appear in court on March 19. He was also suspended from school for his involvement in the case.

Police have not said that this case is related to the investigation into pictures of other students being posted on the social media site. You can read more about that case here.

