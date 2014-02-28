Reporter Notebook: here's a good thing that you should do

Look at that face! That smile! How can you not respond to that?

The little girl in that picture is Brinley Williams, and despite that beautiful appearance, there is something very wrong that you can't see.

Brinley has a serious health disorder. I won't try to explain what it is, but I don't really understand it. I just know that her mother, Julie, told the Salisbury Post that it involves her arteries and veins not getting the blood where it needs to go and it can cause Brinley to have seizures.

There's a link at the bottom of the story if you want to see what four year old Brinley is fighting.



This precious little girl has had to travel for surgeries and consultations, and treating it has become very expensive for the family.

I do know Brinley's father. He's a sheriff's deputy in Rowan County, and he's had a few close calls of his own, but I think his concern over his daughter's health trumps them all.

So here's the deal; the family would like for you to lift Brinley in your prayers. And I think you should pray for them as well.

And there's something else that you can do on Saturday; you can take part in a fundraiser.

A gun raffle will be held Saturday at 10 am at Lead Chunkers in Rockwell. Those folks are pretty nice, too, but that's beside the point.

Tickets for the raffle are only $1, and all proceeds go to help with the medical expenses.

You can buy tickets at Lead Chunkers, or just call Sue 704-202-6378, or Helen at 704-431-8954.

The gun is a Bushmaster ORC Carbon 15. Honestly, I have no idea what that is, but that's not important, and it's probably something that's really nice.

What is important is that you can help this family with your prayers and your dollars and it's really easy.

The winner will need a valid ID, will need to be at least 18, and will have to fill out all the paperwork that comes with acquiring a gun.

So there it is, plain and simple. Now go do something good!

For more information about arteriovenus malformation, visit http://avmalformation.org/avm/and to follow Brinley's progress, visit www.facebook.com/prayingforbrinley