Streets prepped for possible wintry mix

Many of the main streets and roads around Rowan County have now been treated with that brine mix in anticipation of another kind of mix that could be present in the forecast for late Friday and early Saturday morning.

WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin says we could see some sleet and freezing rain in the late night hours.

Highs will be in the 40s for most of the WBTV viewing area outside of the mountains, where 30s will be common for the third straight day.

With the cold air is place, the stage may be set for a very brief period of sleet or freezing rain early Saturday morning, Conklin says.

We are not expecting it to be enough to cause disruptions, but in the worst cast, just be careful if you encounter any precipitation before daybreak Saturday, Conklin says. By afternoon, we'll recover into the 50s under at least partly sunny skies.

The cold air is not locked into place though, a surge of milder air will suddenly push temperatures to near 70 by Sunday afternoon. That's quite the turnaround from possible ice to 70 degrees in 36 hours.

The warm air ahead of another front will produce showers and possible thundershowers by Monday night, followed by another cold snap by the middle of next week.