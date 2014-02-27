Sheriff: Man in jail to sober up tries to start fire

A man who was in jail until he had the opportunity to sober up, tried to start a fire in a padded cell on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff.

Myron Jones was in the Rowan County Detention Center after having been picked up for being intoxicated.

According to the report, Jones was going to be released once he had become sober and able to take care of himself.

At some point, Jones removed a match from his socks and tried to light the padded cell on fire.

A spokesman told WBTV that the fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage and no injury to Jones.

Jones was then charged with first degree arson, and is now being held under $20,000 bond.

