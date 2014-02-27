Teen faces charges for pointing gun in apartment complex parking lot

Like us on Facebook

A Rowan Count teen was charged by Cleveland Police after walking through an apartment complex waving a gun.

According to the arrest report, Donnavan Dante Sherrill, 18, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public on Wednesday afternoon

Sherrill "did arm himself with a silver handgun and terrorize others by going on public highways, the 300 block of Academy Street (Deer Park Apartments)...in a threatening manner causing fear by pointing the handgun at victims," according to the warrant.

Sherrill was jailed under $1000 bond and is now out of jail.

