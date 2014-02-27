Cheap sunglasses lead to felony charges for Rowan couple

The theft of a $14.99 pair of sunglasses has resulted in felony robbery and weapons charges for a Rowan County couple, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Ana Marie Isenhour, 29, of High Rock Road in Gold Hill, and Michael Shane Hooks, 31, of the same address, were shopping at the Gold Hill Market at 14155 Highway 52 on January 20.

On that day the clerk says the pair bought a few items, but also picked up a pair of sunglasses worth $14.99 and left the store without paying for them.

The store clerk followed the couple to the parking lot and asked to have the glasses returned. Hooks and Isenhour then pulled handguns and threatened the clerk, according to the report.

Hooks was carrying a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, Isenhour had a .380 semiautomatic handgun.

On Wednesday the couple came back to the store at around 7:40 am to purchase gas. The owner of the store said they were in a blue GMC SUV.

The store owner confronted the couple, telling them they had to leave. Isenhour cursed the owner, and then the couple drove away.

The store's owner called the sheriff's office. Deputy B. Broere was nearby and was able to stop the SUV in the 5000 block of St. Stephen's Church Road.

Hooks and Isenhour were both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree trespassing. Both are being held under $50,000 bond.

