Today is Brunswick stew day in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Stew!  It's that one warming word that sends hundreds to N. Fulton Street every year around this time.

The Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge is holding the 57th annual Brunswick stew today from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm at the lodge on N. Fulton Street.

All proceeds go to support Masonic charities in North Carolina.

Tickets are available from any Mason or at the door.

