RSS officials tour Morgan Elementary

SALISBURY - Rowan Salisbury Schools superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody and other officials from the school system and Board of Education paid a visit to Morgan Elementary on Wednesday morning.

Rita Foil, public information officer for RSS, told WBTV that the visit included student hosts to tell the guests about a typical instructional day at Morgan.

The stud nets who hosted the event are called "ambassadors," and they gave a brief history of the school and toured classrooms.

