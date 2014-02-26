"Let All Creation Sing" to be presented at Catawba on Sunday

SALISBURY - It could be a fun and uplifting way to shake off the winter blahs. The Catawba Singers and the Catawba Chamber Singers will present the first of their two spring concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 2 in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the Catawba College campus.

The program, "Let All Creation Sing," will feature texts with references to all of God's creation.



The hour-long program is free and open to the public and will feature musical selections from a variety of styles, including works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Ralph Vaughan Williams, John Rutter, Enya and Carly Simon.



Soloists include Allison Andrews of Sherrills Ford; James Satterwhite of Concord; Jason Hickerson of Statesville; Daniel Brown of Chinquapin; and Quashona Smith of Atlantic City, N.J.



The program, presented by 48-student voices, will be directed by Dr. Phillip E. Burgess, Catawba's choral director and adjunct faculty member in music. Accompanists include Jacob Hahn and Susan Trivette on the piano and Matthew Brown on the organ.