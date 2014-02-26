Landis police arrest man on several drug charges

Like us on Facebook

LANDIS - A long list of drug charges accompany a man who is now in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $129,000.

Raymond Edward Baxter Moore was booked into the jail Tuesday night on charges of selling and delivering drugs, drug possession, drug trafficking, conspiracy to traffic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.

WBTV is working to learn more a bout the circumstances of Moore's arrest. Check back for updates later on Wednesday.

