First blind man to hike Appalachian Trail coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY - The first blind man to hike the full length of the Appalachian Trail is coming to Salisbury next week.

Bill Irwin hiked the 2100 mile trail accompanied by Orient, his seeing eye dog. Irwin chronicled the journey in the book Blind Courage, published in 1992.

Irwin will be the keynote speaker at the annual Sportsman's Banquet at the First Ministry Center at First Baptist Church on N. Fulton Street in Salisbury on Thursday, March 6, at 6 pm.

The Strings of Victory bluegrass band will also be performing, and dinner is provided that includes fried fish, grilled chicken, and all the fixings.



For information or tickets, contact Rod Kerr of Lisa Kluttz at 704-633-0431.

