16th Birthday party held for missing teen Erica Parsons



KANNAPOLIS - A Kannapolis church held a 16th birthday party for missing Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons on Monday night.



Organizers at Breakthrough Faith Church held the event in order to keep attention on Erica, and also so that folks could help out the less fortunate in the community with gifts of food and other items.



Those attending celebrated with music, prayer, and traditional birthday party staples such as cupcakes. There was a birthday cake and even the singing of "Happy Birthday."



Erica Parsons has been missing for more than two years, but was only reported missing in July. Many in the community are hopeful that Erica will be found alive, but law enforcement officials believe foul play to be involved in the teen's disappearance.



Anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Erica Parsons is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or the FBI at 704-672-6100. A combined reward of $35,000 is available for information.



