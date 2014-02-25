More locomotives added to the "Streamliners" event at NCTM

SPENCER - The N.C. Transportation Museum and the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation are adding two locomotives to list of attending this year's Streamliners at Spencer event, according to a press release.

The four-day festival, May 29 – June 1, will celebrate classic streamliner locomotives of the 1930s through 1950s, gathering the engines around the historic Bob Julian Roundhouse at the N.C. Transportation Museum.



With the addition of the Wabash E8 No. 1009 and the Pan Am Railways No. 1, the total number of engines attending "Streamliners at Spencer" is now 16.



Museum officials say that they anticipate additional units will be announced in the coming weeks.



The Wabash E8 No. 1009 is notable as the 10,000 unit produced by General Motors Electro-Motive Division. This locomotive pulled Wabash passenger trains, such as the Banner Blue, the Wabash Cannonball and the Blue Bird.



When the Wabash Railroad came under Norfolk & Western control in 1964, No. 1009 was sent to the transportation museum in Roanoke, Va. The unit underwent a complete cosmetic restoration in the last year at Norfolk Southern's shop in Chattanooga, Tenn. The restoration will allow the unit to appear Streamliners at Spencer event.



Pan Am Railways FP9 No. 1 was built in 1954 by Electro Motive Division for Canadian National as No. 6505. The unit was placed in passenger service and became part of VIA Rail Canada, Canada's equivalent of Amtrak, in 1978.



Upgrading their fleet in the early 1990s, VIA sold the engine to New Hampshire's Conway Scenic Railway for use on the tourist railroad. In 2010, the engine was part of a trade between Conway Scenic Railway and Pan Am Railways that saw the engine move to its new home in Waterville, Maine. After application of the Pan Am Railways blue paint scheme it became "PAR 1".



Both units will appear throughout the four day, rail fan event. Streamliners at Spencer will include special operations, daytime locomotive portraits, nighttime photo shoots, the Amtrak exhibit train, special appearances by railroad industry figures and railroad artist Andy Fletcher.



The full list of locomotives can be found on the museum's event blog, "Streamliners Scoop," available at www.nctrans.org



A special Preview Day, featuring the last of the engines to arrive, special movements, site preparations and more will be held May 29. Tickets for the Preview Day are $40 per person in advance. Tickets will be $45 on the day of the event.



A special Streamliners "Celebration at the Station" will be held the night of May 29 at the nearby Salisbury station, featuring live music, guest speakers and a BBQ and chicken dinner for $20/person.



Regular daytime admission to Streamliners at Spencer for activities running May 30 through June 1 will be $30 for adults and $20 for children per day if purchased in advance. The price increases to $35 for adults and $25 for children per day if purchased on the day of the event.



Nighttime photo shoots Thursday through Saturday will be $25 per person, per night.



Combo tickets and group discounts will be available, along with discounts for N.C. Transportation Museum members and Norfolk Southern employees. More information about the day-to-day operations and ticket prices are available online at www.nctrans.org.



The participation of all resident and visiting locomotives is subject to timely transportation and mechanical availability.



Tickets are available online at www.nctrans.org or by calling (704) 636-2889 ext. 237 or ext. 257.



