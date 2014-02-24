N Charlotte Toyota get new TRD off-road features!

Toyota is known for producing different vehicles that can handle different terrains and driving scenarios. The Toyota FJ Cruiser is one tough option that's specifically designed to go on off-road adventures, but this new Toyota in N Charlotte isn't scheduled to be produced in 2014.



Just because this tough Toyota isn't going to be made this year doesn't mean you'll be lacking in off-road options. Some new vehicles are getting special TRD off-road features for the 2015 model years: the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, and Toyota 4Runner!



Explore the off-road features new Toyota near Charlotte will come with!

Each of these popular Toyota are already known for being tough, durable and rugged. The N Charlotte Toyota trucks are also already able to be further modified and accessorized with different packages! Before you know it, these vehicles will be available as 2015 model years, and when they come drivers can opt to get the special TRD Pro Series Off-Road package for them!



What standard features can drivers expect to enjoy on these new Toyota in N Charlotte?



TRD Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs



TRd-tune dfront springs



TRD front skid plate



Special front grille that has "TOYOTA" written across the front



TRD floor mats



TRD shift knobs



Black wheels

These aren't the only stand-out features that these off-roading Toyota will have to feature, either. Along with being available in the colors Black and Super White, a whole new shade called Inferno will be an option!



These are the standard features that can be found on each vehicle, but each model will also come with certain special options that will make each driving experience a different one.



The new Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte will have a special TRD dual exhaust system, and the interior will have stand-out style with red stitching as an accent!



The Toyota Tacoma may be more compact, but it won't be left in the dust. With its 2-inch front lift, decreased spring rate, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, this truck will definitely be able to handle off-roading adventures!



Don't forget about the Toyota 4Runner, though. Just because it's an SUV doesn't mean it can't keep up with other cars on the road (or off-road) – it comes with an additional inch of wheel travel! Wheel travel is how much room the wheel has to move up and down, so the extra inch goes a long way because it delivers better off-road traction AND makes the suspension system more capable!



Find tough new Toyota in N Charlotte today!

Ready to get behind the wheel of a tough Toyota that can handle highway driving and off-road adventures? You don't have to wait for these off-road options to arrive (though they should be here as early as fall 2014!).



Come and visit us at 16851 State Road 50 to check out the current models we have on our lot right now! With the 2014 model years of the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, and Toyota 4Runner to explore (and each one already able to handle rough terrains and roads with ease), there's no reason you can't get the tough new Toyota you want today.









